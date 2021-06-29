Techeshta

PlumbX - Plumber and Repair Services PSD Template

PlumbX - Plumber and Repair Services PSD Template psd templates
PlumbX is a plumber and repair services website-based PSD Template. It is a unique idea for a website that provides services in the plumber industry.

This template design fits any plumbing company, repair, maintenance, roofing, handyman, or any other repairing service type.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Creative and Professional Design
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
