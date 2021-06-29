Driving Simulation Reporting

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A vehicle simulator can be a powerful tool when it comes to testing and validating the entire in-car software stack. By replicating real-world environments and digital in-vehicle experiences, driving simulation moves us one more step closer to increased road safety.
Our team has built an all-new driving simulator that offers comprehensive reports on car sensor data and visualizations on car movements, road obstacles, and more.
For more information visit https://www.intellias.com/automotive/
Author: https://dribbble.com/alex-prime