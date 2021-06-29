Flores - Multipurpose Business Website Design Figma Template

Flores is a Figma & Photoshop multipurpose website template that can be used as a landing page for websites in any service-based niche. The template is designed in such a way that helps the site owner to achieve the goal, be it for engagement, conversion, social media share, etc. Our template will be your powerful conversion tool in your marketing campaign.

Who can use Flores?

If you are a website owner that wants conversion, Flores is for you! This multipurpose design is not limited to a particular niche. You are offering a service and you want the visitors to contact you, our design will make this process quick and guide them through the conversion.

Technical Benefits of Flores:

• Precisely detailed design

• Editable text

• Recreate the design using header tags

• Easy to change colour and size of any object/layer

• Fully compatible with Figma application and Photoshop CC+

Note: The images are for display only and not included in the main package. However, if you want to use them, make sure to give the respective credits.

Image Courtesy:

Specifications of Flores:

• Software use is Figma & Photoshop

• Easily understandable layouts

• 100% Scalable Vectors

• Well Organized Guides

• Fully Customisable Figma file

• Organized Symbol & Layer

• Free Google fonts

• PSD Included

Guide to use Figma Files:

Create a Component

Use the "Create Component" icon above or under the right-click menu and select "Create Component" to make it a component

Use Smart Selection that automates any election or group of 3 or more items with equal, uniform spacing.

Thank you for visiting our item. Hope you like it!

Download Full Project From Here : https://bit.ly/florestemplate