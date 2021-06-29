temiss

White Paper Design for Cardence

White Paper Design for Cardence stats charts 2d art 2d informative ebook design ebook white paper graphic design vector illustration brand identity branding branding digital art digital design
Cardence needed a proffessional design for their white paper that included different infographics and charts.
The colors should've followed the branding that we had designed before and it was important to keep it united.

If you're looking for a whole package of branding then contact us today!

