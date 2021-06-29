Jennifer's Heaven

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
High-end, luxurious and heavenly are the words that I kept in mind. I wanted to keep it minimal but classy. The stockphoto screams heavenly because of the soft white colors, fabric and flower that was used. The logo has some curves in it which made me think of flowers. - This was a personal project (brief from fakecliens.com)