Jennifer's Heaven

High-end, luxurious and heavenly are the words that I kept in mind. I wanted to keep it minimal but classy. The stockphoto screams heavenly because of the soft white colors, fabric and flower that was used. The logo has some curves in it which made me think of flowers. - This was a personal project (brief from fakecliens.com)

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
