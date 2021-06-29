Techeshta

The Learning App - UI Kits for E-learning Platform

Techeshta
Techeshta
  • Save
The Learning App - UI Kits for E-learning Platform
Download color palette

The Learning App is the best UI kit for an E-learning platform. Specially designed for iOS App and also useful for any distance learning mobile App design.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Design & Prototype a Learning App in Minutes
✔️ Fresh Colored Design
✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize
✔️ Fully Supportive
✔️ Organized Layers
✔️ Pixel Perfect Design

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs Twitter Linkedin Instagram Facebook Behance 

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Techeshta
Techeshta

More by Techeshta

View profile
    • Like