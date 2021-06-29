Importance of online education in 21st century

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We are living in 21st Century in era where humans have everything Advanced weapons, Space technology & humans in the space too but we had forgot something which laid the foundation to all these that is a good quality education. For so many years, education was revolving around the classroom and blackboard,
but online education was a revolution in the world of teaching.
Read from here - https://praadisedu.com/blog/21st-Century-Approach-online-education
#onlineeducation, #21stcentury, #praadiseducation, #elearning, #specialisedcourses #kipsapp, #parentapp #educationalapp