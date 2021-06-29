Techeshta

Barberica - Barbers & Hair Salons PSD Template

Barberica - Barbers & Hair Salons PSD Template psd templates psd template
Download color palette

Barberica is a modern and creative design PSD Template. Its use for barbershops, hair salons, beauty salons, grooming, other hair and barber-related services.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Modern and Creative Layout
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready
✔️ Well-organized Layers
✔️ Easy to Customize
✔️ One page Unique layout
✔️ Truly Pixel Perfect
✔️ High Resolution

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
