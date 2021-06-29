Techeshta

Foodie - Sushi Restaurant App UI Kits for Online Food Ordering

Foodie - Sushi Restaurant App UI Kits for Online Food Ordering ui kits
Foodie is a perfect App UI Kit for creating an interactive prototype mobile app for restaurants. It is specially designed for iOS App and valid for any online food ordering mobile app design.

Main Features of this App UI Kits:

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
    • Like