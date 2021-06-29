AlphaMap App Design UI Elements | Map

AlphaMap is a Figma & Photoshop multipurpose Location-Based App UI template that can be used as a screen in your app. The template is designed in such a way that helps the Developer to achieve the goal, be it for engagement, conversion, social media share, etc. Our template will be your powerful conversion tool in your marketing campaign.

Who can use AlphaMap?

If you are a developer that wants a great UI Feel for the app then this is for you! This multipurpose design is not limited to a particular niche. You are offering a service and you want the visitors to contact you, our design will make this process quick and guide them through the conversion.

Technical Benefits of AlphaMap:

• Precisely detailed design

• Editable text

• Recreate the design using header tags

• Easy to change colour and size of any object/layer

• Fully compatible with Figma application + Photoshop

Note: The images are removed, That Section will be fetched by the Developer using their code.

Specifications of AlphaMap:

• Software use is Figma & Photoshop

• Easily understandable layouts

• 100% Scalable Vectors

• Well Organized Guides

• Fully Customisable Figma file

• Organized Symbol & Layer

• Free Google fonts

Downoad This Project : https://bit.ly/AlphaUI