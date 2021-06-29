pixelsco

TATA Sky - Redesigned TV Experience

TATA Sky - Redesigned TV Experience graphic design branding
Hello 👋🏻

I just wanted to share a design exploration by redesigning the TV experience
Creating an effortless TV experience on a redesigned TATA Sky HD setup box.

Hope you like it, thank you! & don't forget to press (L)

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
