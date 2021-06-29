Craftwork Studio
New Do it illustrations 🎉🎉

Meet our new illustrations! They're called «Do it» and yes, it’s a true motivation for you to achieve success 😎 At least tiny daily achievements are available for each of us 💪 So let’s do it together!  

Pack includes 30 colorful outline episodes from workdays. Perfect for customizing and using in UI ✨  

🧡 Do it illustrations

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
