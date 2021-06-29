Techeshta

Dr. Nirvah - Friendly Celebrity Doctor Website Template

Dr. Nirvah - Friendly Celebrity Doctor Website Template
Dr. Nirvah website template is a perfect solution for private doctor services like skin care, cosmetic services, pediatric, dental, gynecology, or general therapist, plus family doctors and ambulance services. It has an attractive design, responsive mobile layouts, and special features like book-free consultation.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design
✔️ Unique and Modern Design
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Pixel Perfect

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
