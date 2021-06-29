Benoit Drigny

Sodexo Portal Illustrations

Sodexo Portal Illustrations
I've been invited by the lovely people at WeDigitalGarden to create some cool illustrations for Sodexo international portal which is providing a wide range of new services. You can check the complete project on Behance !

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
