Hey Dribbblers! 🏀
We can’t wait to tell you about UppLabs’s next case study – an online cooperation platform – Smart City Plaza!
Smart City Plaza is an independent platform for governments, consultants and installers with smart city solutions for public places. It unites innovative solutions for monitoring public spaces, measuring air, in-vehicle computers designed for emergency services and public transport.
p.s. Don’t forget to vote for this design – this action also makes you a better person! :)
p.p.s. Visit our website to learn more about UppLabs’ cases: https://upplabs.com/portfolio/
Will be waiting for your feedback and follow! 💛