3D Small Church with Texture

3D Small Church with Texture old style god stair church 3d
3d model of a Church with a lot of details Different formats are available (.max, .obj, .3ds) Included is textures, standard materials in Max file and standard materials in the archives.

Model is created for game use Images were rendered in V-Ray renderer, the sky is not included Look at the HD images in previews Check out my other products,

just click on my username to see complete gallery Thank you for visiting and viewing Our products.

Download : https://3docean.net/item/3d-small-church-with-texture/31527538

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
