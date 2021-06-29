Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame

Branding for the Guipúzcoa College of Pharmacists

Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame
Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding for the Guipúzcoa College of Pharmacists after effects animation vector logo graphic design design branding
Branding for the Guipúzcoa College of Pharmacists after effects animation vector logo graphic design design branding
Branding for the Guipúzcoa College of Pharmacists after effects animation vector logo graphic design design branding
Branding for the Guipúzcoa College of Pharmacists after effects animation vector logo graphic design design branding
Branding for the Guipúzcoa College of Pharmacists after effects animation vector logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette
  1. cof.gif
  2. cof2.jpg
  3. cof3.jpg
  4. cof1.jpg
  5. cof4.jpg

The Guipúzcoa College of Pharmacists (the province of Spain in which I live) needed to update its brand as it had become totally obsolete. This was the result of joining the snake (symbol of the pharmacy) the "C" of the College and the "G" of Guipúzcoa.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame
Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Maialen Echaniz / Diseñame

View profile
    • Like