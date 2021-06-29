Ododo

"1000 bornes" card game

Ododo
Ododo
  • Save
"1000 bornes" card game music cards playing cards roving radio bpm 360 road collage graphic charter graphic design 1000 bornes game card
Download color palette

Redesign of "1000 bornes", a French card game. I used the graphic charter I made for 360bpm, a fictive roving radio.

Ododo
Ododo

More by Ododo

View profile
    • Like