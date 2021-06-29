Ahmed M Hassan

FURNITURE STORE UI

Ahmed M Hassan
Ahmed M Hassan
  • Save
FURNITURE STORE UI elegance store furniture landing page ux ui web design
Download color palette

What is your opinion on this design? The design is made in Figma using two typefaces from Google fonts collection.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ahmed M Hassan
Ahmed M Hassan

More by Ahmed M Hassan

View profile
    • Like