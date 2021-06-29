Cabify Design

3D Patterns Campaign Instagram Stories

To the restaurant, the museum or the gym, wherever you go, Cabify takes you there!
Now we can show you some shots of our new campaign, with 3D patterns in collaboration with Ana Porta

Kudos to the Cabify Design Team!

Thanks for watching 💜

Designing the future of sustainable mobility

