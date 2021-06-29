Sadik Saz

Burger Man- Website UI/UX Design

Burger Man is my personal project. This idea was to create an fast and convenient fast food delivery website with a minimal design.
Burger Man helps to find your favorite family fast-food restaurants, and helps customers to explore world-famous burgers, wraps, fries, chicken nuggets, beverages and more in a completely contact-less, safe and hygienic way.
Burger Man Open for Delivery, Takeout and Dine-in."

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122316865/Burger-Man-Website-UI-Design

https://www.behance.net/sadiksaz
