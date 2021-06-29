Clarisse Croset

Birds Illustration

Clarisse Croset
Clarisse Croset
  • Save
Birds Illustration vector flying blue design clarisse croset minimal minimalist flat birds bird illustration
Download color palette

Hi there 💁🏼‍♀️

This is a sneak peek of a personal illustration I'm working on. My goal is to represent flying birds with as little lines as possible and improve my minimalist style. The challenge is to make it only detailed enough so the viewer can recognize the subject in a single glance.

I would love your feedback so feel free to drop me a line in the comments! ✨

Clarisse Croset
Clarisse Croset

More by Clarisse Croset

View profile
    • Like