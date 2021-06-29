Aleph

Little Blue Star

Little Blue Star design app ux ui blender 3d 3d illustration 3d character illustration illustration art
Happy little star that brings joy to nights!
3d Modeling & Render by: Ebrahim Zirakfard https://dribbble.com/zirakfard
Illustration by Me!
Well... my husband and I decided to do more designs together. Since we are usually busy and do not have much time, we started with small and funny things. This is not our first work, but it is the first design that we upload in Dribbble. We will be happy to know your opinion and if you would like to send us a message for work. have a good day.

