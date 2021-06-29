Little Blue Star

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy little star that brings joy to nights!
3d Modeling & Render by: Ebrahim Zirakfard https://dribbble.com/zirakfard
Illustration by Me!
Well... my husband and I decided to do more designs together. Since we are usually busy and do not have much time, we started with small and funny things. This is not our first work, but it is the first design that we upload in Dribbble. We will be happy to know your opinion and if you would like to send us a message for work. have a good day.