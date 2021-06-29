Neu

Yudu ToDo List Redesign

Neu
Neu
  • Save
Yudu ToDo List Redesign branding table todo browser extension extensions listview checkbox todolist product design ux ui ui design app minimal design
Download color palette

For the past few weeks, I’ve been designing Yudu.

Yudu is a todo list for your browser designed for speed and productivity.

We tried many to-do lists.

They were good but some were either slow or didn’t look good.
As someone who’s into design, I took the job to make a beautiful app.

This is how it looks so far.

What’s more? We made it cooler!

- It’s Fast. Loads within 0.5s
- Free
- Minimal & customizable design
- No Sign-Up
- Works offline
- You own your data
- Basic features like(subtasks, due dates, priorities) for free


Feel free to check it out: https://yudu.app

What do you think about the design?

Let me know in the comments below.

P.S. It can sound a bit strange but this redesign was inspired by Dona and Check.so! They seem very good!

Neu
Neu

More by Neu

View profile
    • Like