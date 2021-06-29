Yudu ToDo List Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For the past few weeks, I’ve been designing Yudu.
Yudu is a todo list for your browser designed for speed and productivity.
We tried many to-do lists.
They were good but some were either slow or didn’t look good.
As someone who’s into design, I took the job to make a beautiful app.
This is how it looks so far.
What’s more? We made it cooler!
- It’s Fast. Loads within 0.5s
- Free
- Minimal & customizable design
- No Sign-Up
- Works offline
- You own your data
- Basic features like(subtasks, due dates, priorities) for free
Feel free to check it out: https://yudu.app
What do you think about the design?
Let me know in the comments below.
P.S. It can sound a bit strange but this redesign was inspired by Dona and Check.so! They seem very good!