Yudu ToDo List Redesign

For the past few weeks, I’ve been designing Yudu.



Yudu is a todo list for your browser designed for speed and productivity.



We tried many to-do lists.



They were good but some were either slow or didn’t look good.

As someone who’s into design, I took the job to make a beautiful app.



This is how it looks so far.



What’s more? We made it cooler!



- It’s Fast. Loads within 0.5s

- Free

- Minimal & customizable design

- No Sign-Up

- Works offline

- You own your data

- Basic features like(subtasks, due dates, priorities) for free





Feel free to check it out: https://yudu.app



What do you think about the design?



Let me know in the comments below.

P.S. It can sound a bit strange but this redesign was inspired by Dona and Check.so! They seem very good!