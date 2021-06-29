Hey, today I'm dropping a set of the product primary screens.

So what's behind the ContinualIQ.

Continual is the easiest way to maintain continually improving predictions – from customer churn to inventory forecasts – directly in your data warehouse where everybody can use them. Eliminate pipeline jungles or stale predictions forever.

Continual sits on top of your cloud data warehouse and provides a simple workflow to build predictive models that never stop learning from your data. These models can predict anything, from customer LTV to equipment failure. Get started in minutes.

Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon!

Do you need some help?

Send us a message: contact@widelab.co

---

Do you like it? Press "L".