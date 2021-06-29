Sparta - FREE Saas Business Adobe XD Landing Page UI Template

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sparta is an elegant landing page for startups and Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses. The Adobe XD files are given that helps you to customize easily and quickly. It’s a one-page website. The modern design of Sparta allows you to build a great website for SaaS businesses. There is an XD the file that is well-organized so that it is easy to make changes in design. Moreover, the template files are built in an 1140 container size which is industry standard. You will get a 12 column (1170px) grid system. When it comes to resolution, Sparta has 1920 XD resolution. The widget areas are easily customizable, and with the help of custom widgets, it provides a convenient way to create templates based on your requirement. The layout allows you to present your content most attractively.
Features
Well Organized & Easy to customize
12 Column (1170px) Grid System
1920 XD Resolution
Pixel Perfect Design
Source & Credits
Fonts: Poppins | FontAwsome
ImagesFreePik | Pexels | UnSplash
All the images and assets are used for only the preview purpose. Please do consider buying a commercial licence before using.
Download : https://bit.ly/SpartaFree