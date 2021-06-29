Sparta - FREE Saas Business Adobe XD Landing Page UI Template

Sparta is an elegant landing page for startups and Software as a Service (SaaS) businesses. The Adobe XD files are given that helps you to customize easily and quickly. It’s a one-page website. The modern design of Sparta allows you to build a great website for SaaS businesses. There is an XD the file that is well-organized so that it is easy to make changes in design. Moreover, the template files are built in an 1140 container size which is industry standard. You will get a 12 column (1170px) grid system. When it comes to resolution, Sparta has 1920 XD resolution. The widget areas are easily customizable, and with the help of custom widgets, it provides a convenient way to create templates based on your requirement. The layout allows you to present your content most attractively.

Features

Well Organized & Easy to customize

12 Column (1170px) Grid System

1920 XD Resolution

Pixel Perfect Design

Source & Credits

Fonts: Poppins | FontAwsome

ImagesFreePik | Pexels | UnSplash

All the images and assets are used for only the preview purpose. Please do consider buying a commercial licence before using.

Download : https://bit.ly/SpartaFree