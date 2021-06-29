Anne van den Boogaard

Poster for Don't Tolerate Intolerance

illustration colorful positivity raisedfist activism branding
Positive poster project for Don't Tolerate Intolerance, an organisation that strives for a more open, equal and tolerant society.

The idea behind this artwork is the raised fist which holds the key of love that will open the doors to an inclusive society.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
