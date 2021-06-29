Nafi Maula Hakim

Logo Design : Kataba Video Converence Apps

Nafi Maula Hakim
Nafi Maula Hakim
  • Save
Logo Design : Kataba Video Converence Apps re design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hi, friend,
The logo I made is a redesign from a company called Kataba (https://kataba.co.id/). Kataba is a website application that is able to provide interactive online learning solutions.

Hopefully the logo can be your reference to create a similar logo. Have a nice day

How did you find? I'd love it if you pointed it out in the comments.

If you like my work, you can press the "L" button 💚

Contact me
Email : nafimaulahakim123@gmail.com
Phone : 0821 3252 1665
Instagram : n_vi25

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nafi Maula Hakim
Nafi Maula Hakim

More by Nafi Maula Hakim

View profile
    • Like