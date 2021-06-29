Jahid Hasan

KUZEY EGE - Real Estate Investment Fund Logo

KUZEY EGE - Real Estate Investment Fund Logo greek logo turkish logo green artistic logo olive tree logo olive logo ancient logo historical logo financial logo investment fund logo real estate investment fund real estate logo
This is one of my favorite recent projects. The logo is for a real estate investment fund. Client is from Turkey. Kuzey Ege / North Aegean is historical place. There are many historical buildings of ancient Greek. Also olive trees are popular here. So client suggested to make something with the ancient Greek feel, a building structure and olive tree. So finally after long work we came up with the solution and they loved it.
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com

