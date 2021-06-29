KUZEY EGE - Real Estate Investment Fund Logo

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is one of my favorite recent projects. The logo is for a real estate investment fund. Client is from Turkey. Kuzey Ege / North Aegean is historical place. There are many historical buildings of ancient Greek. Also olive trees are popular here. So client suggested to make something with the ancient Greek feel, a building structure and olive tree. So finally after long work we came up with the solution and they loved it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Project Inquiry: brandoxideoffice@gmail.com