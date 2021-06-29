KUZEY EGE - Real Estate Investment Fund Logo

This is one of my favorite recent projects. The logo is for a real estate investment fund. Client is from Turkey. Kuzey Ege / North Aegean is historical place. There are many historical buildings of ancient Greek. Also olive trees are popular here. So client suggested to make something with the ancient Greek feel, a building structure and olive tree. So finally after long work we came up with the solution and they loved it.

