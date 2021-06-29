Dani Maiz

Fauna in wetlands

Fauna in wetlands animal frog natur wetland fauna character design magazine illustration colourful editorial illustration illustration dani maiz
Illustrations about fauna in wetlands, for june's special issue of Geuria magazine.
Check my behance / domestika for the process, or my instagram for more illustrations!

