Lisin Denis

Designer portfolio

Lisin Denis
Lisin Denis
  • Save
Designer portfolio black landing page webdesign design
Download color palette

Hello

Portfolio landing page with the designer's work.

Home screen uses hover-tracked background animation

Also, the emphasis is on large fonts.

You can get acquainted with the work at the link https://lisindenis.ru/

Thanks for watching!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Lisin Denis
Lisin Denis

More by Lisin Denis

View profile
    • Like