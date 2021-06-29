Artolus

4th Of July Independence Day Flyer

Artolus
Artolus
  • Save
4th Of July Independence Day Flyer patriotic flyer american usa independence day flyer july 4th american flag fourth of july usa independence day independence day
Download color palette

4th Of July Independence Day Flyer

Flyer template fully editable in Photoshop with a few clicks. Use for a party, club or other event.

Download this flyer now.

Size:
4x4 inch + 0.25in bleed (CMYK, RGB)
Description:
100% fully layered and editable
2 .psd files (Adobe Photoshop)
All text full editable
Ready for Instagram
Resolution: 300dpi
Colour model: CMYK, RGB

Artolus
Artolus

More by Artolus

View profile
    • Like