Helvetiphant™

Swiss Coin - logo concept 2

Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
  • Save
Swiss Coin - logo concept 2 logo designer flat logo custom logo creative logo logo design concept modern logo token stable coin crypto currency crypto negative space logo minimalist logo logo design brand design branding icon logo
Download color palette

Using the letter "C" as the base multiplied by four and arranged in a circle to create a Swiss cross in the negative space.

9cdf142e2caf6fe1ac397fc3926f64c5
Rebound of
Swiss Coin - logo concept
By Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™
Helvetiphant™

More by Helvetiphant™

View profile
    • Like