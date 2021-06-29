Tatiana Troian

Back to School Girls edition clipart collection

Tatiana Troian
Tatiana Troian
  • Save
Back to School Girls edition clipart collection watercolor painting
Download color palette

A bit more about Back to School Girls edition clipart collection. Super fun, very vibrant and versatile.
Created with kids in mind. Even those kids who are now adults ;)
Please come along and have a closer look in my store on Creative Market
Thank you!
Tania

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Tatiana Troian
Tatiana Troian

More by Tatiana Troian

View profile
    • Like