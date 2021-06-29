Anastasia Bragina

Native Task Manager

Native Task Manager mobile minimal ui ux design app
Hello friends,
It’s UI design for native Task Manager. That helps users be more productive by planning simple daily tasks.
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
