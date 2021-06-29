Commuting App

If you could simplify one thing in your daily routine, what would that be?

We bet this thing would be commuting 🚎. Indeed, the trip to work can take a large part of our days, saying nothing of a week or a year! So let’s imagine we could streamline this process by using an app that would optimize the route to the office and suggest options of the public transport. What do you think?

In our opinion, that would make life a little easier. We created a design shot of such an app, so check it out and share your opinion in the comments below. Also, we will appreciate likes🤗.

Сheck our previous shots on Behance.

Made with ❤ at Uptech

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?

Email us at hello@uptech.team