Application for buildings management

Admin panel application for the owner of several houses with the ability to switch profiles between owner, manager, and resident of the house.

 The main functions: faults management, communication with residents and employees, payments tracking, shifts planning, statistics reviewing.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
