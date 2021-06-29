Olga Zelenska

Peru Tunquimayo. Illustration and design for coffee packaging

Peru Tunquimayo. Illustration and design for coffee packaging blue yellow colorful latin america sun wave peru kahawa design coffee packaging coffee dry ink procreate illustration
Illustration and design of coffee packaging series for coffee roastery Kahawa, in Poznan, Poland.
https://kahawa.pl/

