Branding & Stop motion for the launch of Cobbers

Branding & Stop motion for the launch of Cobbers motion graphics photography packaging vector logo stopmotion animation graphic design design branding
  1. cobbers.gif
  2. cobbers2.jpg
  3. cobbers3.jpg
  4. cobbers4.jpg
  5. cobbers5.jpg

Cobbers is a brand of pants against the cold and rain designed for bikers.

Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
