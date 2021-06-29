Aslam Dhikrullahi

Daily UI #008

Aslam Dhikrullahi
Aslam Dhikrullahi
  • Save
Daily UI #008 branding logo illustration figma dailyui ui interface experience interface design design app
Download color palette

Day 8 of the 100 Days DailyUI Challenge
https://www.figma.com/file/7sIlW3C0c1huULljED3Sp4/Daily-UI-008

#DailyUI

Aslam Dhikrullahi
Aslam Dhikrullahi

More by Aslam Dhikrullahi

View profile
    • Like