Manta logo

Красивая и в то же время опасная рыба — скат, может стать логотипом компаний различного профиля, начиная от той же еды, и заканчивая хоть строительством, т.е. речь идет об универсальности, которую можно приписывать немногим живым существам (не обязательно рыбам). Скорее, данная манера присуща абстрактным логотипам, но, как видите, на них свет клином не сошелся. Простота, два цвета в компоновке, и вот на выходе получаем минимализм, строгость и лаконичность.

A beautiful and at the same time dangerous fish - stingray, can become the logo of companies of various profiles, ranging from the same food, and even ending with construction, i.e. we are talking about universality, which can be attributed to a few living things (not necessarily fish). Rather, this style is inherent in abstract logos, but, as you can see, the light did not converge on them. Simplicity, two colors in the layout, and the result is minimalism, rigor and laconicism.

