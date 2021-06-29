Erfan

Exchange platform 3D illustration

Erfan
Erfan
  • Save
Exchange platform 3D illustration c4d graphic design design icon bit24 bitcoin model phone blue exchange blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

In addition to the blender learning process, here is a 3D illustration for an exchange platform named "bit24" 💱📱

What do you think of it?

Erfan
Erfan

More by Erfan

View profile
    • Like