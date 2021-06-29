Genderless Restroom Icons

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
There are many aspects of design that lead to a stereotyped result. An icon can contribute to that. Straight, sharp edges are often masculine whereas smooth, curved lines are more feminine. So, what’s the middle point for a genderless icon design?
I’ve been working on finding the answer to this question by rethinking the classic public bathroom icons. The solution goes from representing a genderless person, to redefining what should the sign show. What about dividing by time spent inside the restroom?
Hope you like it! 🏳️🌈
Check out the whole article Nacar Team has developed in occasion of Pride Day: Re-defining Gender Roles in Design