A "Running" Car

A "Running" Car illustration logo motion graphics animation
I have designed a lovely car. I try to make it move. Let's run. It's boring to rely on the wheels all the time. Instead, I run directly. Ha ha, I hope you like it

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
