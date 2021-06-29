Yulia Belyaeva

3D Art - Digital Art Scenes 01 - CGI

3D Art - Digital Art Scenes 01 - CGI
Study case created for course of Videosmile: "Super Cinema 4d". My task was to create animated 3D scenes in Cinema 4D.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
