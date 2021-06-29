Setyawan Agus

Q Circle Logo Design

Setyawan Agus
Setyawan Agus
  • Save
Q Circle Logo Design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Hi, folks!

Here my exploration logo design based on Q letter mark.
What do you think? Feel free for comments

Need logo design?
Find me on :
Instagram : @setyawan_dsn
Email : stywn.agss@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Setyawan Agus
Setyawan Agus

More by Setyawan Agus

View profile
    • Like