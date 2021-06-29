Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 040 - Recipe

Daily UI Challenge 040 - Recipe dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
DAy 40 of 100 days of UI challenge. The prompt was recipe, I tend to have Harry Potter on in the background as I'm designing which is why you'll see a bit of a theme at times :)

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
