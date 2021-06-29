Adeel Habib

PakTravel Website UI Design

Adeel Habib
Adeel Habib
  • Save
PakTravel Website UI Design landing page design website user interface design ux ui illustration
Download color palette

Hello,

This is my personal project which I've worked on. It's called PakTravel. It's a touring website.

Would really appreciate the feedback on this.

My Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adeel-habib-15385616b/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/adeelhabib

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Adeel Habib
Adeel Habib

More by Adeel Habib

View profile
    • Like