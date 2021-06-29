User experience has many facets, we all agree on that. But most scales that try to measure usability do so in a very one-dimensional way. In the end, you get a single value that tells you how good or bad the usability is. That's a good first step, no question, but if you want to dive deeper and pinpoint in which areas and to what degree of user experience the application performed, an overall score no longer provides answers. That's why we developed the sovanta UX Score. The sovanta UX Score measures user experience using a multidimensional model. The core of the score consists of four core areas: Ease of Use, Utility of Use, Range of Use and Joy of Use. With the help of a standardized questionnaire, the UX maturity level of the application is determined quickly and easily. The result is not an abstract scale value, but a detailed radar chart that shows exactly which maturity level has been achieved in which categories. Weaknesses and potential for improvement can thus be identified immediately.

