Style

Concept of the main screen for the "Style" fashion site.

The design is made as lightweight as possible, with easy navigation.
This color scheme was not chosen by chance, the overall picture is not overloaded with too many colors. Design perceives easily, which allows you not to distract the user from the main idea of the site and its content.

I tried to deliver as much as possible the whole atmosphere of fashion shows in best traditions, using bold decisions and approaches, shocking and arrogance of style.

Thank you!

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
